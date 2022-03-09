WORLD
BUSINESS
REAL ESTATE
UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera
AVIATION
DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters
EMPLOYMENT
Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
AVIATION
Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June
REAL ESTATE
Azizi's Creek Views I project on track for Q2 handover
AVIATION
POLICY
Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia
AVIATION
Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand
AVIATION
Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
AVIATION
Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector
BANKING & INSURANCE
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Banks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive
CAREERS
UAE
UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
EMPLOYMENT
Employment project launched in Mafraqs Northwest Badia District
HEALTHCARE
AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role
EMPLOYMENT
Egypt's unemployment rate eases as economy recovers
FINANCIAL SERVICES
International Finance Magazine Awards EDB CEO Best CEO for Banking Transformation in UAE
HEALTHCARE
MoHAP organises workshop on quality of life at workplace
EDUCATION
EDUCATION
Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy
EDUCATION
Dubai school fees freeze is credit negative for GEMS Education – Moody’s
EDUCATION
UK’s Durham School signs Emirates REIT lease for Dubai site
EDUCATION
Emirates Creative Association is an attractive environment for talents: Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi
ENERGY
ENERGY
China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge
ENERGY
Japanese firms say tanker pilot shows coal to hydrogen plan feasible
ENERGY
S.African power utility Eskom to continue power cuts until Saturday morning
FINTECH
FINTECH
UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding
FINTECH
Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum
FINTECH
Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz
FINTECH
Lipa Payments secures R10mln for contactless payments platform
HEALTHCARE
CORONAVIRUS
UAE announces 323 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
PHARMACEUTICAL
Novartis, Pharmax to enhance access to quality medicines across UAE
CORONAVIRUS
WHO sees little impact on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa over war in Ukraine
CORONAVIRUS
UAE overcoming COVID-19 is a national success story, say top healthcare officials
POLICY
COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra lifts most restrictions in public places
CORONAVIRUS
Biden announces new COVID-19 initiative that gives Americans free pills
HOSPITALITY
HOSPITALITY
HOSPITALITY
325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai
HOSPITALITY
Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO
HOSPITALITY
Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
HOSPITALITY
SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements
HOSPITALITY
‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait
MANUFACTURING
MANUFACTURING
China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge
MANUFACTURING
Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation
MANUFACTURING
China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
MEDIA
Bloomberg Media Studios launches first creative hub in UAE
POLICY
Accounting firm EY joins PwC and KPMG in severing ties with Russia operations
POLICY
Netflix, KPMG, PwC, AMEX sever ties with Russia
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE
UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK
REAL ESTATE
UAE Developer Damac converts to a private firm
REAL ESTATE
GCC real estate sales leap to $137.4bln in 2021
REAL ESTATE
TMG’s consolidated profits rise in 2021
REAL ESTATE
Misr Italia eyes 2nd tranche securitization program in Q4
REAL ESTATE
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
RETAIL & CONSUMER
RETAIL
Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy
RETAIL
Michael Kors owner's prospective CEO steps down months before taking over role
RETAIL
Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Netflix, AMEX and others sever ties
RETAIL
South Africa's Massmart targets $613mln sales boost after loss widens
TECHNOLOGY & TELECOM
TECHNOLOGY
Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
TECHNOLOGY
COVID-19 contributes to accelerating digital transformation in Egypt: ICT Minister
TECHNOLOGY
Malaysian firm launches first online market for sustainable palm oil
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India
TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
LOGISTICS
Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia
LOGISTICS
Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project
LOGISTICS
Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list
TRAVEL & TOURISM
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts
AUTOMOTIVE
KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
ENTERTAINMENT
Ain Dubai launches new family passes
TRAVEL
UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
MORE ON BUSINESS
AIRLINES
How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
OIL AND GAS
CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister
TELECOM
Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates
OIL AND GAS
Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China
OIL AND GAS
CERAWeek: Saudi Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
FOOD
Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in Kizad
SOCIAL MEDIA
Sheikh Hamdan opens Meta’s new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City
OIL AND GAS
Global energy-related carbon emissions rose 6% in 2021 to new record high: IEA
DEFENSE
Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bln at World Defense Show
Read more
MOST READ
1
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
2
Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day
3
Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account
4
Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies
5
Oman to build metro in the capital
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
INSIGHTS
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt
ZAWYA COVERAGE
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain
Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble
Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests
UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021