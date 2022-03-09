Social media

BUSINESS

REAL ESTATE

UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera

UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera
UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera
AVIATION

DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters

DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters
DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters
EMPLOYMENT

Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays

Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain

Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
AVIATION

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June
Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June
REAL ESTATE

Azizi's Creek Views I project on track for Q2 handover

Azizi's Creek Views I project on track for Q2 handover
Azizi's Creek Views I project on track for Q2 handover

AVIATION

POLICY

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia
Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia
AVIATION

Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand

Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand
Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand
AVIATION

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights
AVIATION

Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector
Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

BANKING & INSURANCE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets

Banks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets
Banks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P\n
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P\n
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive

Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive
Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive

CAREERS

UAE

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work

UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
UAE third best in MEA for travel and remote work
EMPLOYMENT

Employment project launched in Mafraqs Northwest Badia District

HEALTHCARE

AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role

EMPLOYMENT

Egypt's unemployment rate eases as economy recovers

FINANCIAL SERVICES

International Finance Magazine Awards EDB CEO Best CEO for Banking Transformation in UAE

HEALTHCARE

MoHAP organises workshop on quality of life at workplace

EDUCATION

EDUCATION

Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy

Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy
Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy
EDUCATION

Dubai school fees freeze is credit negative for GEMS Education – Moody’s 

EDUCATION

UK’s Durham School signs Emirates REIT lease for Dubai site

EDUCATION

Emirates Creative Association is an attractive environment for talents: Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi

ENERGY

ENERGY

China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge

China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge
China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge
ENERGY

Japanese firms say tanker pilot shows coal to hydrogen plan feasible

ENERGY

S.African power utility Eskom to continue power cuts until Saturday morning

FINTECH

FINTECH

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding\n
UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding\n
FINTECH

Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum

Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum
Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum
FINTECH

Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz

Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz
Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz
FINTECH

Lipa Payments secures R10mln for contactless payments platform

HEALTHCARE

CORONAVIRUS

UAE announces 323 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

UAE announces 323 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
UAE announces 323 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
PHARMACEUTICAL

Novartis, Pharmax to enhance access to quality medicines across UAE

Novartis, Pharmax to enhance access to quality medicines across UAE
Novartis, Pharmax to enhance access to quality medicines across UAE
CORONAVIRUS

WHO sees little impact on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa over war in Ukraine

WHO sees little impact on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa over war in Ukraine
WHO sees little impact on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa over war in Ukraine
CORONAVIRUS

UAE overcoming COVID-19 is a national success story, say top healthcare officials

POLICY

COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra lifts most restrictions in public places

CORONAVIRUS

Biden announces new COVID-19 initiative that gives Americans free pills

HOSPITALITY

HOSPITALITY

HOSPITALITY

325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai

325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai\n
325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai\n
HOSPITALITY

Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO

Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO\n
Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO\n
HOSPITALITY

Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism

Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
HOSPITALITY

SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements

SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements
SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements
HOSPITALITY

‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait

‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait
‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait

MANUFACTURING

MANUFACTURING

China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge

China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge\n
China to keep daily coal output at record rate amid global price surge\n
MANUFACTURING

Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation

Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation\n
Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation\n
MANUFACTURING

China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months

China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months\n
China's February factory-gate prices rise at slowest pace in 8 months\n

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

MEDIA

Bloomberg Media Studios launches first creative hub in UAE

Bloomberg Media Studios launches first creative hub in UAE
Bloomberg Media Studios launches first creative hub in UAE
POLICY

Accounting firm EY joins PwC and KPMG in severing ties with Russia operations

Accounting firm EY joins PwC and KPMG in severing ties with Russia operations
Accounting firm EY joins PwC and KPMG in severing ties with Russia operations
POLICY

Netflix, KPMG, PwC, AMEX sever ties with Russia

Netflix, KPMG, PwC, AMEX sever ties with Russia
Netflix, KPMG, PwC, AMEX sever ties with Russia

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE

UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK

UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK
UAE's Al Hamra plans $272mln investment in world-class projects in RAK
REAL ESTATE

UAE Developer Damac converts to a private firm

REAL ESTATE

GCC real estate sales leap to $137.4bln in 2021

REAL ESTATE

TMG’s consolidated profits rise in 2021

REAL ESTATE

Misr Italia eyes 2nd tranche securitization program in Q4

REAL ESTATE

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank 

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank\u00A0\n
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank\u00A0\n

RETAIL & CONSUMER

RETAIL

Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy

Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy
Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy
RETAIL

Michael Kors owner's prospective CEO steps down months before taking over role

RETAIL

Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Netflix, AMEX and others sever ties

RETAIL

South Africa's Massmart targets $613mln sales boost after loss widens

TECHNOLOGY & TELECOM

TECHNOLOGY

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
TECHNOLOGY

COVID-19 contributes to accelerating digital transformation in Egypt: ICT Minister

COVID-19 contributes to accelerating digital transformation in Egypt: ICT Minister
COVID-19 contributes to accelerating digital transformation in Egypt: ICT Minister
TECHNOLOGY

Malaysian firm launches first online market for sustainable palm oil

Malaysian firm launches first online market for sustainable palm oil
Malaysian firm launches first online market for sustainable palm oil
TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India
Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

LOGISTICS

Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia

Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia
Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia
LOGISTICS

Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project

Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project
Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project
LOGISTICS

Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list
Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

TRAVEL & TOURISM

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
AUTOMOTIVE

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
ENTERTAINMENT

Ain Dubai launches new family passes

Ain Dubai launches new family passes
Ain Dubai launches new family passes
TRAVEL

UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

MORE ON BUSINESS

AIRLINES

How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy

OIL AND GAS

CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister

TELECOM

Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates

OIL AND GAS

Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China

OIL AND GAS

CERAWeek: Saudi Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

FOOD

Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in Kizad

SOCIAL MEDIA

Sheikh Hamdan opens Meta’s new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City

OIL AND GAS

Global energy-related carbon emissions rose 6% in 2021 to new record high: IEA

DEFENSE

Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bln at World Defense Show

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021