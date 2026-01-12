Artificial intelligence is fuelling some of the biggest conversations shaping our world, influencing software, healthcare, sports, energy, creativity, and even space. At Web Summit Qatar 2026, AI will continue to take centre stage, with discussions about who is steering its development, who is funding it, and how executives, innovators, and investors can get real value from the technology.

With a strong mix of content creators, media executives, and creative leaders attending, the event will also look at how technology is changing the way content is made, shared, and consumed. As AI transforms how we create content, new strategies are required for how to breakthrough the noise.

Beyond this, Web Summit Qatar will dive into the rise of quantum computing and its growing influence on the tech world, along with breakthroughs in fintech, energy, government, health, and manufacturing that are pushing global innovation forward.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

