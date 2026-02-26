Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd will acquire Macquarie AirFinance Ltd for an approximate enterprise value of $7 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Upon completion, the combined company will have a fleet of 1,029 owned, managed and committed aircraft. Narrowbody aircraft will account for around 70% of the combined fleet.

DAE is also expected to add 37 new airline customers to its portfolio following the acquisition.

The Dubai-based aircraft lessor was advised by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and KPMG.

Macquarie AirFinance is owned by Macquarie Asset Management (50%), PGGM Infrastructure Fund (25%) and Australia Retirement Trust (25%). The company provides aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com