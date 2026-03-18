ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced a strategic partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), to power ADNEC Centre Al Ain with renewable and clean energy.

Hosting over 500 events annually, the venue will now operate entirely on clean energy, resulting in zero carbon emissions from its energy use.

The agreement was signed by Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, and Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, witnessed by key representatives from both organisations. This expanded partnership will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of major events hosted at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, further positioning ADNEC Group as a global leader in sustainable events.

Following this agreement, all four of ADNEC Group’s event venues, including the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, ExCeL London and the Business Design Centre, are now powered entirely by clean and renewable energy. This milestone highlights ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of achieving net zero carbon events by 2045.

“By powering all our venues with renewable energy, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also setting a benchmark for the industry as we work towards achieving net zero carbon events by 2045," Al Dhaheri said.

Alshamsi said, “EWEC has a landmark partnership with ADNEC Group, first powering ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with clean energy and now extending clean energy solutions to ADNEC Centre Al Ain, marking another significant milestone in our joint sustainability journey. This expansion reflects our mutual commitment to accelerating the UAE's clean energy transition, supporting the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi's key economic sectors, and contributing directly to the nation's sustainability targets.”

Through this strategic partnership, ADNEC Centre Al Ain will have 100 percent of its grid power supplied by EWEC’s renewable and clean energy sources, verified through the provision of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

As part of its original agreement with EWEC, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi became the first and largest event venue in the Middle East and North African region to be powered entirely by clean energy.

In April 2025, the Group received its first I-REC, confirming that all energy consumed at the venue was generated entirely by clean energy sources, resulting in zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generation and powering 166 events during the reporting period entirely by clean energy.

ADNEC Group has set a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the nation’s 2050 target.