Eyewear company Magrabi Retail is planning to acquire a 51% stake in Baraka Optics Group, one of the largest optical chains in Egypt

Financial details and a timeframe for the acquisition have not been disclosed. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.