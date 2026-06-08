Egypt has recorded its largest-ever corporate bond issuance, with a EGP 5.1 billion ($106 million) transaction completed for EFG Corp-Solutions, the leasing and factoring arm of EFG Finance

The 13-month bond, issued with an entity credit rating of A-, was structured in two tranches:

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