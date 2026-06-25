Burjeel Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group, has priced its debut $500 million benchmark senior unsecured five-year sukuk at a 7% fixed rate coupon, paid semi-annually, with a 7.125% yield and a reoffer price of 99.482.

IPTs for the benchmark-sized Ijara / Murabaha structure were in the mid-7% range.

The issuance attracted a final orderbook of $1.4 billion (excluding JLM).

International investors represented 61% of the final allocation, including the UK (34%), US Offshore (24%) and other international markets (3%), alongside strong regional participation from the GCC (39%).

Burjeel Sukuk Limited is listed as the issuer with several hospitals under the group named as guarantors.

The expected rating for the Islamic bond is BB+ by S&P and Ba2 by Moody’s, in line with Burjeel’s own rating.

The healthcare group has stated that the proceeds will be deployed for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The Regulation S Category 2 sukuk will come under Burjeel’s $1.5 billion Trust Certificate Programme, established this June, and will list on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com