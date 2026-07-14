US-based Guardian Fire Services, a portfolio company of Bahraini alternative investment firm Investcorp, has acquired Nebraska-based fire and life safety solutions provider Midwest Protection Services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal marks Guardian’s second transaction in six months, following Investcorp’s acquisition of the company in December 2025.

The acquisition will strengthen Guardian’s presence in the Midwest and expand its provision of safety solutions to commercial customers in the Omaha region, it said in a statement.

Guardian is a provider of comprehensive fire protection and life safety services to commercial, industrial, healthcare, and educational end markets. Investcorp’s acquisition of the company last year capped off $1.1 billion in investment activity in the US over H2 2025. In December, the company also acquired a diversified portfolio of industrial assets for approximately $400 million in the US.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com