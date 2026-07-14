Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) said it has invited qualified consultancy firms to bid for a contract to provide technical advisory services for the development and procurement of four utility-scale solar independent power producer (IPP) projects.

As per the tender, the selected consultant will provide technical advisory services for the development, structuring and procurement of four solar IPP projects, each with a planned generation capacity of 1,000 MW, thus bringing the total planned capacity to 4,000MW.

They will be connected to Oman's Main Interconnected System, with commercial operations targeted by the second quarter of 2030.

According to Nama, the winning bidder will be responsible for project development and also the competitive procurement process, including preparing technical documentation, evaluating bids and providing technical advice through to contract award.

The planned projects form part of Oman's strategy to diversify its energy mix and expand renewable energy generation in line with its clean energy goals.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at August 26.

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