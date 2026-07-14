MUSCAT: Bilateral merchandise trade between Hong Kong and Oman currently stands at around US$200 million, and the figure is expected to grow steadily in the coming years as both sides strengthen investment, trade and business cooperation, according to Simon Chan, Director-General of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in Dubai.

Speaking to Times of Oman, on the sidelines of the Oman-Hong Kong Business Forum in Muscat, Chan said the two economies have significant untapped potential and that Hong Kong is well placed to help Omani businesses access mainland China and the wider Asian market.

More than 150 representatives from government agencies, trade organisations and the private sector attended the forum, organised by HKETO Dubai in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by Invest Oman.

Chan said Oman-China relations have continued to strengthen over the years, with China remaining Oman's largest trading partner and a key partner under the Belt and Road Initiative. He noted that the partnership is evolving beyond traditional sectors such as energy and infrastructure into high-growth areas including renewable energy, advanced technology and the digital economy, complementing the goals of Oman Vision 2040. "Hong Kong plays an important role in this flourishing partnership," Chan said, highlighting the city's unique position under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.

He described Hong Kong as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" that links international businesses with mainland China and the wider Asian region, making it an ideal platform for Omani companies looking to expand overseas.

The forum also showcased opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economic regions. Officials said the GBA offers businesses access to advanced manufacturing, innovation, financial services and a vast consumer market.

Speakers included Juhaina Al Balushi, Head of Marketing at Invest Oman; Daniel Lam, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at HKTDC; Sultan Abdulla, Head of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong; and Nassif Mahfoud, Deputy Director for the Middle East at HKTDC.

The discussions focused on enhancing trade, attracting investment and encouraging businesses from Oman and Hong Kong to establish partnerships and expand into new markets.

HKETO Dubai also highlighted its commitment to supporting the "Economic and Trade Express" platform, a joint initiative with Invest Hong Kong and HKTDC that helps Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups explore overseas opportunities while attracting international companies to invest and establish operations in Hong Kong.

Officials said the forum reflected the growing momentum in economic cooperation between Oman and Hong Kong and expressed confidence that bilateral trade and investment would continue to expand in the years ahead.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).