BRUSSELS - Speaking at the 3rd GCC-EU Regional Security Forum in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Monday, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stressed that the unprecedented escalation in the region requires combined regional and international efforts to bolster security and stability.

"Holding the 3rd GCC-EU Regional Security Forum at this time is of utmost significance in light of the unprecedented escalation taking place in our region, where Iran continues to choose escalation over diplomacy and dialogue. The GCC states support the path of dialogue and diplomacy and look forward to discussing with the European side ways to achieve genuine consultation and close coordination in addressing Iran's dangerous behaviour in the region," Albudaiwi stated at the beginning of his speech.

"It is time for the GCC-EU strategic partnership to chart a new path, building on the foundation established in 1988, particularly in light of the challenges over recent months. Iranian attacks on oil facilities in the GCC states and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have led to a global slowdown, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowering its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1%. The IMF explained that this downgrade is due to the war and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil typically passes—the effects of which extended to Europe, subjecting it to an energy shock for the second time in four years," he highlighted.

He also pointed out that this regional shock has transformed into a global shock, impacting the economies of both the GCC and Europe. "These new threats resulting from this war necessitate reinforcing the GCC-EU relationship, allowing both sides to respond jointly rather than individually," he added.

Moreover, he outlined six proposed priorities for bolstering Gulf-European relations. "First, coordinated political and diplomatic action; second, cooperation in regional security; third, connectivity by accelerating work on trade corridors and alternative routes; fourth, energy cooperation; fifth, drawing lessons from the current crisis; and finally, people-to-people communication while accelerating the visa-free mobility track as a practical foundation for engagement," he explained.

Concluding his speech, Albudaiwi said that the partnership with Europe must extend beyond security toward true integration—"a partnership that makes our peoples more secure and our economies more resilient and stable."​