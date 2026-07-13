The Dubai-listed engineering and construction firm Drake & Scull International (DSI) has secured a 52.8 million UAE dirhams ($14.4 million) mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contract for The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Business Bay.

The contract has been awarded by the Khamas Group of Investment companies, a UAE-based real estate developer.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai is a 48-key project located along the Dubai Water Canal.

DSI has secured several key projects since the company underwent a major restructuring in 2024, which included a plan to increase capital increase of up to AED 600 million.

In May, the company reported an 81% year-on-year rise in Q1 profit to AED 4.4 million, with revenues hitting AED 76.6 million, indicating a 152% year-on-year uptick.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com