Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) has signed a framework agreement to provide engineering and construction services, particularly mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, for selected upcoming developments of Dubai-based developer Prestige One Developments.



“The framework with Prestige One enables early contractor engagement, technical coordination, and structured execution, supporting the anticipated award of MEP contracts over the coming period,” the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market.



The collaboration provides forward visibility on anticipated MEP works over the next 12 months, the company said.



In addition, DSI's wholly-owned unit Drake & Scull Real Estate Development has signed a binding agreement with Prestige One for its commercial project within the Majan master plan in Dubai.

The MEP scope of the Majan construction works will be executed by Drake & Scull Engineering, a fully owned subsidiary of DSI.

Prestige One will lead market positioning, branding, and sales execution, with an official sales launch targeted in the first quarter of 2026, the statement said.



In June 2025, DSI had announced that it has acquired a plot in Majan to develop a mixed-use commercial project.

The project will have more than 156,000 square feet ( sq ft) of built-up area, including more than 10,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor and over 67,000 sq ft of office space across nine floors. The three-level podium parking will accommodate nearly 147 vehicles.



