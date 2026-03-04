Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh held a meeting with Basel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), to mull reinforcing entrepreneurship support, according to a statement.

They explored mechanisms to maximize benefits from the agency's financing programs and non-financial services for developing entrepreneurial projects.

Through the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Farid said the ministry is exerting efforts to back investment projects by linking them with financing entities that offer initiatives and non-financial services.

For his part, Rahmy emphasized the agency's commitment to expanding cooperation with the trade ministry to foster a more competitive investment environment that supports innovative and scalable ventures.

He noted that the next phase will focus on expanding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and production projects while empowering young people to capitalize on promising investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing preparations for Cairo to host the Egyptian-Saudi International Franchise Exhibition (Franex 2026) next April, with the participation of Egyptian, Saudi, Gulf, and international brands.