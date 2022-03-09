Government News

Social media

UAE

SLC hosts a delegation from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

LEBANON

LAU and Ministries Launch the Intercultural Forum on Cultural Tourism for Lebanon

JORDAN

Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins “Regulatory Initiative in Maritime Sustainability & Innovation Award” at ShipTek 2022

HEALTHCARE

mRNA Victoria and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi sign RNA Partnership

INVESTMENT

Dubai Chamber launches new guide examining economic potential in Latin America

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia lifts all COVID-19 entry restrictions for tourists

SPACE

Emirates Mars mission tracks martian dust storms

CULTURE

Dubai Culture begins countdown to Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain