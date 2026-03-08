Dubai, UAE: The UAE commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19 Ramadan, marking the anniversary of the passing of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE continues to honour this occasion in tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s enduring legacy, whose philosophy of giving began in the UAE and extended to the world, carrying with it values of compassion and a steadfast commitment to supporting people wherever they may be.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), said that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a significant national occasion to recall the legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Excellency added that Sheikh Zayed had laid the foundations of a nation built on noble values and established humanitarian work as an enduring principle of the country’s journey, making it an integral part of the UAE’s identity and culture.

Al Hajeri stated that the occasion also reinforces within the people of the UAE the values of generosity, tolerance and solidarity, emphasising that the country’s support and assistance to brotherly and friendly nations is a continuation of a deeply rooted humanitarian legacy established by Sheikh Zayed. As a result, the UAE has become one of the world’s leading donors of official humanitarian aid.

His Excellency reaffirmed the EDE’s commitment to following in the footsteps of the UAE’s leadership by strengthening the values of giving and sustainable humanitarian work at the heart of the Establishment’s mission, vision and initiatives.

For her part, H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said Zayed Humanitarian Day is an inspiring occasion for the UAE, recalling the legacy of generosity established by Sheikh Zayed, a legacy that has grown into a deeply rooted national culture based on compassion and human solidarity.

Al Kaabi added that the UAE’s strong global presence in the field of humanitarian work is the result of the wise vision of its leadership, which has made serving humanity a constant priority in its policies and initiatives.

This approach, Her Excellency noted, has strengthened the country’s development and humanitarian journey alike, positioning the UAE as a leading supporter of humanitarian and development initiatives around the world.

Dr Fatima noted that the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to support this path by playing a key role in developing an advanced and sustainable pharmaceutical system that supports public health and enhances quality of life, driven by the firm belief that caring for people and safeguarding their health represents one of the highest forms of humanitarian work.