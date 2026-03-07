PayPay Corporation, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, has lined up Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and the investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) as anchor investors of its $1.1 billion Nasdaq IPO

ADIA, QIA and Visa have collectively committed to take up to $220 million of the offering as cornerstone investors, Reuters reported. Watch the Zawya video here:

