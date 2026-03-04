Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) reported a Q4 2025 net loss of 20.94 billion riyals ( $5.58 billion), compared with a net loss of SAR 1.89 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue came in at SAR 27.95 billion, broadly flat year‑on‑year.

For full-year 2025, the company posted a net loss of SAR 25.78 billion, versus a net profit of SAR 1.54 billion in 2024.

Full‑year revenue dipped 1% to SAR 116.53 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s largest chemicals producer said the annual loss reflects its portfolio restructuring as part of plans to improve bottom‑line performance.

The company provided full‑year capital expenditure guidance in the range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion.

SABIC plans to distribute interim cash dividend of SAR1.5 for H2 2025.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

