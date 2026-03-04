JOHANNESBURG - South African retailer Woolworths ​Holdings reported ⁠a 9.6% rise in half-year headline earnings on ‌Wednesday, benefitting from strong demand for its upmarket food products over ​Black Friday and the festive season and the revampingof its fashion units.

Headline ​earnings per ​share rose to 167.4 cents in the 26 weeks ended December 28 from 152.8 cents in ⁠the prior period. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.2% to 4.6 billion rand ($277.27 million).

"The group's interim results reflect the ongoing progress in various strategic initiatives, ​with improving ‌performance in ⁠the apparel businesses ⁠and continued above-market growth in the food business," the retailer said.

This ​is notwithstanding a constrained trading environment across ‌both the companies' key markets ⁠South Africa and Australia, with its Australian fashion business trading in a highly discount-driven retail sector.

Group turnover and concession rose 5.4% to 42.5 billion rand ($2.56 billion), or 6.1% in constant currency terms, buoyed by positive sales growth in all segments of the business.

Gross profit margins across Woolworths' businesses have, however, been under pressure, ‌due to a combination of long-term capacity investment, ⁠stronger growth in lower margin categories and ​channels such as online shopping and increased promotions to clear excess inventory in the fashion businesses, Woolworths said.

The retailer ​declared an ‌interim dividend of 118 cents, up 10.3%.

($1 = ⁠16.5903 rand)