Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) has appointed Dr. Faisal Mohammed Al‑Faqeer as its new CEO following the resignation of Abdulrahman Al‑Fageeh.

Al‑Faqeer is currently the Senior Vice President of Liquids to Chemicals in Saudi Aramco.

Al‑Fageeh led the petrochemicals giant through a period of restructuring aimed at strengthening its long‑term competitiveness amid declining product prices and periods of lower profitability.

In a statement on the Tadawul bourse on Wednesday, SABIC, which is majority owned by Aramco, said Al‑Faqeer will assume the role of CEO from 1 April 2026.

