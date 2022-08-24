Social media

FOCUS: GLOBAL WEALTH FUNDS

COMMODITIES

Emirates Global Aluminium delivers net profit of $1.60bln in first half

Emirates Global Aluminium delivers net profit of $1.60bln in first half
Emirates Global Aluminium delivers net profit of $1.60bln in first half
INVESTMENT

UAE’s investments in Egypt jump over 169% YoY in H1 2021/22

UAE's investments in Egypt jump over 169% YoY in H1 2021/22
UAE’s investments in Egypt jump over 169% YoY in H1 2021/22
INFLATION

Egypt may choose gradual currency devaluation: Moody’s

Egypt may choose gradual currency devaluation: Moody's
Egypt may choose gradual currency devaluation: Moody’s
FINTECH

Saudi fintech firm Tamara raises $100mln from Sanabil, Shorooq Partners

Saudi fintech firm Tamara raises $100mln from Sanabil, Shorooq Partners
Saudi fintech firm Tamara raises $100mln from Sanabil, Shorooq Partners

EDITOR'S CHOICE

WEALTH

Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022

Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022
Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022
M&A

MENA region records 359 M&A deals worth $42.6bln in H1

MENA region records 359 M&A deals worth $42.6bln in H1
MENA region records 359 M&A deals worth $42.6bln in H1
INVESTMENT

SWF focus: UAE’s revamped ADIA targets infrastructure, healthcare for long-term returns

SWF focus: UAE's revamped ADIA targets infrastructure, healthcare for long-term returns
SWF focus: UAE’s revamped ADIA targets infrastructure, healthcare for long-term returns

LATEST STORIES

POWER

PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit

WEALTH

Saudi SWF acquires millions of shares in US tech giants

INVESTMENT

Egypt Aluminum, EMPC reply to news reporting PIF’s potential investment

EQUITIES

Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi: statement

ECONOMY

GCC economies to grow at 6.4% in 2022: IMF

FUNDS

Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Nigeria says sovereign fund made $366mln profit in 2021

ACQUISITION

Rothschild's buyout fund tests appetite for $1.5bln software firm A2Mac1

INVESTMENT

UAE's G42 unveils $10bln technology growth fund

MORE ON GLOBAL WEALTH FUNDS

ACQUISITION

Brazil's Burger King owner snubs UAE's Mubadala bid

Brazil's Burger King owner snubs UAE's Mubadala bid
Brazil's Burger King owner snubs UAE's Mubadala bid
BONDS

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds rise by $4.5bln in June

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds rise by $4.5bln in June
Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds rise by $4.5bln in June
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth

GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth
GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth
ACQUISITION

UAE was the most favoured destination for M&As in H1 2022 - report

UAE was the most favoured destination for M&As in H1 2022 - report
UAE was the most favoured destination for M&As in H1 2022 - report
RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE emerging as major investor in renewables: WSJ

UAE emerging as major investor in renewables: WSJ
UAE emerging as major investor in renewables: WSJ
UTILITIES

Saudi sovereign fund to take over assets of Saline Water Conversion Corp 

Saudi sovereign fund to take over assets of Saline Water Conversion Corp
Saudi sovereign fund to take over assets of Saline Water Conversion Corp\u00A0\n
INVESTMENT

UAE's ADQ to invest $10bln in projects with Egypt, Jordan

ECONOMY

Moody’s affirms Kuwait ‘A1’ rating

Moody's affirms Kuwait 'A1' rating
Moody’s affirms Kuwait ‘A1’ rating
FUNDS

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s top SWFs with $620bln assets

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world's top SWFs with $620bln assets
Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s top SWFs with $620bln assets
MOST READ
1.

Abu Dhabi's Aldar signed $2.4bln deals with UAE businesses in 2021

2.

Dubai's Emaar says Namshi sale to result in $171mln profit

3.

MENA weekly crude oil exports assessed at 151.3 mln barrels - Refinitiv

4.

Emirates flight ban: IATA asks Nigeria to repatriate $464mln trapped airline funds

5.

ADX-listed Emirates Stallions acquires stakes in two interior design firms

PICK OF THE DAY

ENERGY

India's Adani Group: Huge debt and stretched leverage raise concerns

India's Adani Group: Huge debt and stretched leverage raise concerns
India's Adani Group: Huge debt and stretched leverage raise concerns

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks; dollar pauses for breath

Wednesday Outlook: Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks; dollar pauses for breath
Wednesday Outlook: Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks; dollar pauses for breath
INSIGHTS
1

Saudi gamers find their home base on TikTok

2

Rupee worries force India's importers to hedge extra

3

As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis

4

Cryptoverse: A mixer with your crypto cocktail?

5

Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi IHC's Palms Sports on track to secure $204mln deals in 2022 - CEO

Abu Dhabi IHC's Palms Sports on track to secure $204mln deals in 2022 - CEO
Abu Dhabi IHC's Palms Sports on track to secure $204mln deals in 2022 - CEO
HEALTHCARE

CEO Interview: US-listed insurer Cigna sees rise in demand for affordable healthcare

ECONOMY

China to waive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African nations

OIL AND GAS

MENA weekly crude oil exports assessed at 151.3 mln barrels - Refinitiv

LATEST VIDEO

Energy

MENA energy sector investment outlook

MENA energy sector investment outlook
MENA energy sector investment outlook
LATEST NEWS
1

England's Buttler hoping to return to full fitness in time for T20 World Cup

2

Biden decision to forgive student-loan debt may come Wednesday: source

3

Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion

4

India bond yields seen up as high oil prices stoke inflation fears

5

U.S. military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

MoneyGram announces partnership with Al Dar for exchange works

MoneyGram announces partnership with Al Dar for exchange works
MoneyGram announces partnership with Al Dar for exchange works
FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener