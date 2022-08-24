WORLD
FOCUS: GLOBAL WEALTH FUNDS
COMMODITIES
Emirates Global Aluminium delivers net profit of $1.60bln in first half
INVESTMENT
UAE’s investments in Egypt jump over 169% YoY in H1 2021/22
INFLATION
Egypt may choose gradual currency devaluation: Moody’s
FINTECH
Saudi fintech firm Tamara raises $100mln from Sanabil, Shorooq Partners
WEALTH
Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022
M&A
MENA region records 359 M&A deals worth $42.6bln in H1
INVESTMENT
SWF focus: UAE’s revamped ADIA targets infrastructure, healthcare for long-term returns
POWER
PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit
WEALTH
Saudi SWF acquires millions of shares in US tech giants
INVESTMENT
Egypt Aluminum, EMPC reply to news reporting PIF’s potential investment
EQUITIES
Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi: statement
ECONOMY
GCC economies to grow at 6.4% in 2022: IMF
FUNDS
Norway's wealth fund loses record $174bln in first half of 2022
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Nigeria says sovereign fund made $366mln profit in 2021
ACQUISITION
Rothschild's buyout fund tests appetite for $1.5bln software firm A2Mac1
INVESTMENT
UAE's G42 unveils $10bln technology growth fund
ACQUISITION
Brazil's Burger King owner snubs UAE's Mubadala bid
BONDS
Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds rise by $4.5bln in June
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth
ACQUISITION
UAE was the most favoured destination for M&As in H1 2022 - report
RENEWABLE ENERGY
UAE emerging as major investor in renewables: WSJ
UTILITIES
Saudi sovereign fund to take over assets of Saline Water Conversion Corp
INVESTMENT
UAE's ADQ to invest $10bln in projects with Egypt, Jordan
ECONOMY
Moody’s affirms Kuwait ‘A1’ rating
FUNDS
Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s top SWFs with $620bln assets
ENERGY
India's Adani Group: Huge debt and stretched leverage raise concerns
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks; dollar pauses for breath
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi IHC's Palms Sports on track to secure $204mln deals in 2022 - CEO
HEALTHCARE
CEO Interview: US-listed insurer Cigna sees rise in demand for affordable healthcare
ECONOMY
China to waive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African nations
OIL AND GAS
MENA weekly crude oil exports assessed at 151.3 mln barrels - Refinitiv
Energy
MENA energy sector investment outlook
FINANCIAL SERVICES
MoneyGram announces partnership with Al Dar for exchange works
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS
Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener