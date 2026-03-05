Arab Finance: The board of CI Capital for Financial Investments has decided to appoint Hisham Okasha, CEO of Banque Misr, as chairman of its board of directors, representing Banque Misr, which is the company's majority shareholder, CI Capital announced.

Okasha succeeds Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s former minister of tourism, who previously served as the company’s non-executive chairman.

Issa now holds the position of CEO and Managing Director at First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR).

Okasha is widely regarded as one of the most experienced figures in Egypt’s banking sector.

Prior to assuming his current role at Banque Misr, Okasha served as chairman of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) for more than a decade.

His appointment follows a leadership transition in late 2024, when he moved from the NBE to Banque Misr as part of a leadership swap between the two state-owned banks.