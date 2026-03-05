PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 10.
A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.
Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.
These are the same shipment periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender.
