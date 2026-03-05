HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain ‌buyer has issued an international tender ​to buy up to 120,000 ​metric tons of milling ​wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, ⁠European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in ​the ‌tender is March ⁠10.

A ⁠new announcement had been expected by ​traders after ‌Jordan made no purchase ⁠in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton ‌consignments between May 1-15, May 16-31, June ⁠1-15 and June ​16-30.

These are the same shipment periods as sought ​in ‌Tuesday’s tender.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in ​Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)