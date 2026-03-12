Iraq will keep crude oil production at around 1.4 million ​barrels per ⁠day, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani was quoted as saying ‌on Thursday, less than a third of the level before the U.S.-Israeli ​conflict with Iran.

According to the state news agency, the minister ​said that 200,000 bpd ​is being transported by truck through Turkey, Syria, and Jordan and that Iraq has put in place ⁠a plan to manage the current disruptions.

Oil production from Iraq's main southern oilfields, where most of its oil is produced and exported, has plunged 70% to just 1.3 million bpd, ​sources ‌told Reuters on ⁠March 8, ⁠as the country is unable to export via the Gulf due to ​the war.

The drop in production and ‌exports is set to strain ⁠Iraq's already fragile finances as the state relies on crude sales for nearly all public spending and more than 90% of its income.

Under pressure to mitigate the losses, the oil ministry has asked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) if it would pump at least 100,000 bpd from its state-managed Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey's Ceyhan port, sources told Reuters ‌on Wednesday. The ministry said the KRG has not ⁠yet responded to the request.

Abdel-Ghani was ​quoted as saying on Thursday that Iraq will sign an agreement on exporting oil through the Ceyhan pipeline, but he did ​not give ‌further details.

