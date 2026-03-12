The Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said it responded to a fire in the fuel tanks at Salalah Port.

The teams have commenced firefighting operations with support from the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the companies operating in the area.

CDAA said it is making every effort to contain the fire, which may take some time to implement all security and safety measures.

