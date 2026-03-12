Muscat – The latest meteorological reports indicate a steady inflow of clouds across the northern regions of Oman, resulting in scattered light rainfall. Specifically, the governorates of Buraimi and North Batinah have experienced intermittent showers as weather systems move across the area. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirms that these conditions are part of a broader pattern of cloud formation currently affecting the northern reaches of the country.

Local authorities and weather monitors have noted that while the rainfall remains light and sporadic, it marks a notable change in local conditions for these specific governorates. The presence of dense cloud cover continues to be observed, suggesting that the current damp conditions may persist for a short duration. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed of further atmospheric updates as the system progresses across the northern terrain.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

