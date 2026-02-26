MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Meteorology at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by northerly to northwesterly winds in the coming days, leading to a relative drop in temperatures.

The Met Office said that sea waves will rise to up to two metres along the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman. The northerly winds may cause dust and sandstorms in desert and open areas, reducing horizontal visibility.

On Wednesday, the northern governorates experienced active winds from the north and northwest, causing temperatures to drop below 20 Degrees Celsius and leading to high waves along the coasts and dust and sandstorms in desert and open areas.

The CAA urged everyone to exercise caution while driving in open areas and to observe maritime safety measures when engaging in activities along the coasts during active wind conditions.

