Doha, Qatar: The final wave of cold weather begins today before the gradual warming of spring sets in, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said, as the Saad Balaa star rises on February 23, 2026.

The 13-day period marks the last star of the winter season, the department added.

"At its beginning comes the cold of early spring, and toward its end usually comes the final wave of cold weather," QMD stated.

Strong winds may continue at times, with chances of scattered rainfall.

