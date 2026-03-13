Doha - Qatar Airways (QA) has made the necessary arrangements to ensure the arrival of essential goods to Qatar since the beginning of March, transporting nearly 300 tonnes of vital supplies to the country.

The shipments include medicines, baby milk, fresh food such as meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, medical equipment, and other essential food products.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said it has been delivering more than 200 tonnes of critical imports daily to Doha through flights operating from key global markets including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, India and Pakistan, as well as other international destinations.

The airline noted that despite the continued closure of Qatar’s airspace since February 28, it has continued to support the country by ensuring the uninterrupted flow of vital imports. Following temporary approval from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority for the partial resumption of air traffic through limited and safe corridors, the airline said it is operating cargo flights along these routes to support suppliers, traders and companies in maintaining the supply of essential goods to the country.

To facilitate this effort, Qatar Airways has repurposed part of its fleet of 30 Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft to ensure the efficient delivery of vital commodities despite the current operational challenges. The airline stressed that the safe and rapid transport of essential goods remains a priority to maintain supplies for citizens and residents.

The company added that it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and adjust its cargo services and capacity as needed, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Qatar.

