Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate sector has witnessed positive momentum in February this year as the total deal value climbed to QR2.709bn showing investor confidence in the country’s economy.

The real estate transactions index recorded a total value of QR2.709bn for 508 real estate deals in February this year, according to data released by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Compared to January 2026 the index of number of properties recorded an increase of 19 percent, while the value of real estate trading index rose by 56 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered a surge of 55 percent.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during February 2026.

The real estate market index for February this year noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR1.184bn. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR847m and Al Dhaayen Municipality’s transactions reached to QR268m.

In case of the number of sold properties in February the most active municipalities were Doha (30 percent), followed by Al Daayen (23 percent) and Al Rayyan (21 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (37 percent), followed by Doha (25 percent), and Al Wakrah (18 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for February, witnessing eight properties in the municipality of Doha, and two properties in Al Rayyan municipality.

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR972 in Doha, QR571 in Al Daayen, QR555 in Al Rayyan, QR399 in Al Wakrah, QR394 in Umm Slal, QR415 in Al Khor and Thakira, QR261 in Al Shamal, and QR146 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities.

Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR493 in Doha, QR429 in Al Wakrah, QR333 in Al Rayyan, QR315 in Umm Slal, QR283 in Al Al Daayen, and QR328 in Al Khor and Thakira, and QR149 in Al Shamal.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses and creating a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers.

