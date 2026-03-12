Arab Finance: Arab Company for Projects and Urban Development, a subsidiary of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), has participated in establishing the Awamed Real Estate Investment Fund, in partnership with CI Capital, following approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), as per a disclosure.

The fund was launched with a shareholding structure in which CI Capital holds approximately 51%, while the Arab Company for Projects and Urban Development owns the remaining 49%.

The Awamed Real Estate Investment Fund was offered for subscription with a total size of EGP 8 billion.

The offering was fully subscribed on the first day of launch.

According to TMG, the fund will invest in income-generating commercial assets that are already leased and producing stable rental income.

The group noted that the fund establishment aligns with its strategy to monetize income-generating assets and strengthen recurring revenue streams, while also providing investors with access to high-quality real estate assets located within TMG’s integrated communities.