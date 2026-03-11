Barka – The Office of the Governor of South Batinah received a delegation from the People’s Republic of China as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore partnership opportunities across several developmental, economic and cultural sectors.

The meeting, chaired by Masoud bin Saeed Al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, and attended by officials from the Middle East Construction Group, discussed the possibility of establishing a twinning arrangement between Barka and the Chinese city of Xieyi. The proposed initiative aims to enhance economic, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two sides and open new avenues for joint collaboration.

Participants also reviewed several potential areas of cooperation, including the mutual promotion of tourism destinations, strengthening collaboration in innovation, technology and digital transformation, as well as supporting cultural exchange through joint art exhibitions.

The discussions further touched on boosting trade exchange and exploring new markets that could contribute to strengthening investment partnerships and supporting economic development to serve the mutual interests of both sides.

The meeting reflects South Batinah Governorate’s commitment to expanding its international relations and exploring cooperation and investment opportunities with friendly countries, in a way that supports development efforts and enhances the governorate’s presence in tourism, economic and cultural fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh Al Busaidi, Wali of Nakhal, Sheikh Abdul Salam bin Sultan Al Shukaili, Deputy Wali of Barka, and a number of officials from the governorate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

