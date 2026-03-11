Muscat – The Maritime Security Centre (MSC) has issued a formal advisory directed at all seafarers and maritime practitioners, particularly those operating in areas distant from the Omani coastline. The centre has highlighted the critical necessity of avoiding total reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS) during navigation. This precautionary measure follows reports of potential signal interference, jamming, or the temporary loss of satellite connectivity in regional waters.

In light of these technical risks, the maritime authority has strongly advised against venturing long distances from the shore without having alternative means of navigation readily available. Mariners are being urged to carry traditional navigation tools, such as magnetic compasses, and to utilise them as necessary to ensure safe passage. The centre emphasized that maintaining a high level of situational awareness and technical redundancy is essential for the safety of vessels and crews while satellite signal strength remains unpredictable.

