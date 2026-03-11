Egypt is implementing integrated structural and institutional reforms to drive investment and export growth, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ministerial panel during the DCODE EFC annual event, Farid stated that the government is working on a gradual reform process designed to build investor confidence and improve the business climate. He noted that while some results would be visible in the short term, the efforts are continuous to ensure sustainability.

The effectiveness of these policies is measured not only by their ability to attract major investments but by their capacity to create an efficient and competitive environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Farid said. He added that the ministry is currently simplifying investment procedures and developing government services to allow investors to operate without complications.

The minister detailed several measures aimed at overcoming challenges faced by the business community, including the acceleration of export subsidy settlements. He emphasised that a continued shift toward digital services would reduce reliance on human intervention and allow investors to complete transactions more rapidly.

Farid stressed the importance of coordination between the ministries of finance, planning, and industry to ensure a unified economic vision. This integration is intended to accelerate decision-making and provide tangible results for the private sector.

The government is also enhancing its communication strategy with the business community through regular meetings between export councils and chambers of commerce. Regarding the domestic market, Farid noted efforts to develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem, citing effective financing as a primary tool for enabling startups to expand.

Addressing global trends, the minister noted that rapid technological and economic shifts are altering the labour market. He said Egypt must prepare for these changes by developing skills and aligning education and training with new market requirements.

The panel, moderated by DCODE EFC Managing Director Ali El Shereiei, included Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, and Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem.

