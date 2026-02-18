DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD to support local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on sustainability and social impact.

The MoU aims to help purpose-driven ventures launch and expand by mobilising private-sector and community contributions through JOOD’s digital platforms. The platform facilitates the collection, management and disbursement of contributions in line with approved governance and compliance frameworks.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said that the partnership would help build an integrated social entrepreneurship ecosystem in Dubai by connecting impactful projects with funding and resources. She added that the initiative reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for responsible business and supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of JOOD platform, said, “Through our platforms, we aim to provide transparent, accessible, and trusted channels to support initiatives and projects that address real community needs, and to enable social entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into tangible and sustainable impact."

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on relevant initiatives and facilitate access to opportunities that promote positive social and environmental outcomes.

It will also focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement through coordinated communication and awareness efforts, exchanging public information and insights to strengthen transparency, and utilising each party's resources and channels to increase awareness and mobilise support for agreed-upon initiatives.

The MoU supports the objectives of D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade.