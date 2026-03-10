DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced a limited flight schedule for the coming days after receiving temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming restricted operating corridors.

The airline said the flights are intended to support passengers affected by the current disruption and help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible. However, the airline emphasised that these services do not indicate the full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Departures from Doha

Flights departing from Hamad International Airport on March 10 will operate to Cairo, London Heathrow, Jeddah, Manila, Kochi, Muscat, Istanbul, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Madrid, Frankfurt, Colombo, Milan, Moscow, and Islamabad.

On March 11, departures are scheduled to Cairo, Toronto, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Delhi, Jeddah, Muscat, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Melbourne.

Arrivals to Doha

Arrivals on March 10 include flights from Seoul, Moscow, London Heathrow, Delhi, Madrid, Islamabad, Beijing, Perth, Nairobi and Istanbul.

On March 11, arrivals are expected from Cairo, London Heathrow, Jeddah, Manila, Kochi, Muscat, Istanbul, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Islamabad, Madrid, Frankfurt, Colombo, Milan and Moscow.

On March 12, incoming flights are scheduled from Cairo, Toronto, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Delhi, Jeddah, Muscat, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne.

Passenger advisory

The airline urged passengers not to travel to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest flight updates through the airline’s website, mobile application, or their travel agent.

Qatar Airways reiterated that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption, which it said was beyond its control.

Passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 22, 2026 are eligible for flexible options, including two complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date or a refund of the unused ticket value.

The airline said a further update will be provided on March 10, 2026.

