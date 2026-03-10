MUSCAT - OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) has reported significant construction progress across its Riyah 1, Riyah 2 and North Oman Solar projects, which are expected to begin operations by the end of 2026 and collectively deliver 330 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity.

Developed in partnership with TotalEnergies with a combined investment exceeding $230 million, the projects include wind farms at Petroleum Development Oman’s Amin and West Nimr fields in southern Oman and the North Oman Solar plant at Saih Nahaydah.

Together, they will supply clean electricity to PDO’s grid while supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s broader energy transition goals.

The projects have already set several milestones for the country’s renewable sector, including the development of Oman’s largest wind farm and the execution of the longest inland transport convoy for wind turbine components.

Construction progress has also been substantial. The North Oman Solar project has reached 95 per cent completion of tracker and photovoltaic module installation, with full installation targeted by mid-March 2026.

For the Riyah wind projects, seven turbines with a tip height of 200 metres have been fully installed. All 36 wind turbine generators have arrived in the country, with 19 already transported to the project sites, while the foundations for all turbines have been completed.

OQAE said the projects have also exceeded their in-country value (ICV) commitments, achieving approximately 30 per cent local content by engaging Omani companies across engineering, logistics, civil works and electrical systems.

Local manufacturers including Voltamp, Oman Cables, Al Kiyumi Switchgear and Al Hassan Switchgear supplied key infrastructure components, while Worley Oman handled substation engineering design and Khimji Ramdas managed specialised logistics and customs services.

Omanisation levels have also surpassed expectations, with 40 per cent Omani workforce participation and the creation of around 150 direct and indirect jobs during development and construction.

In addition, OQAE has launched an on-the-job capability development programme placing 15 Omani professionals in roles across construction management, engineering, HSE and operations to strengthen local expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Kumail Said, Acting CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, said the projects were designed to strengthen the local renewable ecosystem while advancing the country’s decarbonisation ambitions.

“These projects were designed from the outset to ensure that every megawatt delivered simultaneously strengthens Oman’s industrial base, workforce capability and technical expertise”, he said.

The projects form part of OQAE’s wider renewable energy portfolio aimed at reducing reliance on natural gas, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).