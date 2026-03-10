PHOTO
KAMPALA - The value of Uganda's coffee exports was broadly flat in January amid lower global prices of the commodity, Uganda's ministry of agriculture said in a report on Monday.
Coffee is one of the country's largest commodity exports and a key source of foreign exchange. Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of the beans.
In January Uganda earned $161 million from its coffee shipments, 1.5% higher than shipments in the same period last year, the report showed. The small increase, the report said, was mainly on account of lower global prices "driven by an improved global supply outlook after Brazil receiving heavy rainfall... this eased some of the concerns regarding future coffee supply."
In volume terms, Uganda exported 569,454 60- kilogram bags, 2% higher than volumes shipped in the same month last year, the report said.