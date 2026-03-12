The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is backing a new real estate secondaries platform by Ardian, a French-based private investment firm.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is acting through a wholly owned subsidiary, and financial details of the investment have not been disclosed.

According to ADIA, the current market environment, characterised by a reset in valuations and increased demand for liquidity, has provided more opportunities.

Unlike primary real estate investments, which focus on newly issued properties and developments, the secondary market allows investors to trade in existing real estate assets.

Value of transactions closed in the global real estate secondaries market reached a record high of approximately $24.3 billion in 2024, CBRE Investment Management said.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

