Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has given a substantial boost to its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) ETF with Tuesday’s Q4 2025 SEC 13F filings revealing an ownership of 12.7 million shares valued at $630.6 million as of December 31.

The holding represents a 46% boost from the 8.7 million IBIT shares the sovereign wealth fund previously reported on September 30.

Mubadala wasn’t the only Abu Dhabi investment firm listed in the filings with Al Warda Investments RSC also revealed as holding a $408 million stake in the spot Bitcoin, representing 8.2 million shares.

Collectively, the two Abu Dhabi investors hold a $1.386 billion stake in the IBIT ETF.

The timing of the investments in Q4 of last year come in wake of the 10/10 crypto crash where nearly $19 billion was wiped out in leveraged positions within hours.

Two Abu Dhabi investors raising the stakes in digital assets has been part of a steady strategy that follows on from the landmark $2 billion investment deal between MGX and Binance, announced in March of last year.

MGX, which was formed in 2024 with the backing of G42 and Mubadala, became a minority shareholder after making the investment in stablecoin.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

