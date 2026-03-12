Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has begun its participation in the MIPIM 2026 - The Global Urban Festival, held in Cannes from March 9 to 13, with a national pavilion featuring the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, alongside more than 20 partners from government entities and the private sector.

The Sultanate of Oman’s distinguished participation reflects the level of development which took place in the urban development and real estate investment sector and enhances its growing presence on international platforms concerned with the future of cities and urban development.

MIPIM is one of the world’s largest gatherings specializing in real estate investment and development. It brings together a select group of developers, investors, decision-makers, and urban designers from around the world to discuss the future of cities and explore investment opportunities in the real estate sector, in addition to showcasing prominent urban projects and international experiences in sustainable urban planning.

Jamal bin Nasser al Hadi, Media Advisor to the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said: “The Sultanate of Oman is entering an advanced stage in the implementation of strategic urban development projects. The major urban projects being developed across the country include the Sultan Haitham City, Al Thuraya Al Jabal Al Aali Project, along with the Al Khuwair Downtown, Salalah Future City and the Greater Musca Structure Plan (GMSP all of which reflect a comprehensive national vision for sustainable urban development. This vision provides investors with a clear, long-term framework for urban growth areas, planned infrastructure, and investment opportunities capable of generating sustainable economic value.”

He added: “What the Sultanate of Oman is showcasing at MIPIM this year reflects an advanced level of ambition and institutional integration in the implementation of major urban development projects. This is supported by the Future Cities Programme, which is attracting billions of dollars in investments. Furthermore, the fact that two Omani projects have reached the final shortlist for the festival’s awards is a testament to the growing presence of Omani projects at international urban development events.”

