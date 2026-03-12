Doha, Qatar: Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways announced it intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flight Schedule • 13 March

Departures From: Doha (DOH)

Perth: DOH -PER

Seoul: DOH -ICN

Dhaka: DOH -DAC

Jeddah: DOH -JED

Kuala Lumpur: DOH -KUL

Bangkok: DOH -BKK

Kochi: DOH -COK

Algiers: DOH -ALG

Miami: DOH -MIA

Istanbul: DOH -IST

Cairo: DOH -CAI

Amsterdam: DOH -AMS

London: DOH -LHR

Milan: DOH -MXP

Paris: DOH -CDG

Departures To: Doha (DOH)

Amsterdam: AMS -DOH

London: LHR -DOH

Milan: MXP -DOH

Paris: CDG -DOH

Flight Schedule • 14 March

Departures From: Doha (DOH)

Riyadh: DOH -RUH

Muscat: DOH -MCT

Shanghai: DOH -PVG

Manila: DOH -MNL

Johannesburg: DOH -JNB

Dallas: DOH -DFW

Toronto: DOH -YYZ

Colombo: DOH -CMB

Cairo: DOH -CAI

Islamabad: DOH -ISB

Mumbai: DOH -BOM

London: DOH -LHR

Rome: DOH -FCO

Madrid: DOH -MAD

Frankfurt: DOH -FRA

Departures To: Doha (DOH)

Perth: PER -DOH

Seoul: ICN -DOH

Dhaka: DAC -DOH

Jeddah: JED -DOH

Kuala Lumpur: KUL -DOH

Bangkok: BKK -DOH

Kochi: COK -DOH

Algiers: ALG -DOH

Miami: MIA -DOH

Istanbul: IST -DOH

Cairo: CAI -DOH

Johannesburg: JNB -DOH

London: LHR -DOH

Madrid: MAD -DOH

Frankfurt: FRA -DOH

Flight Schedule • 15 March

Departures From: Doha (DOH)

Istanbul: DOH -IST

Dhaka: DOH -DAC

Kuala Lumpur: DOH -KUL

Bangkok: DOH -BKK

Delhi: DOH -DEL

Algiers: DOH -ALG

Melbourne: DOH -MEL

New York: DOH -JFK

Jeddah: DOH -JED

Sao Paulo: DOH -GRU

Madrid: DOH -MAD

Hong Kong: DOH -HKG

London: DOH -LHR

Casablanca: DOH -CMN

Paris: DOH -CDG

Departures To: Doha (DOH)

Riyadh: RUH -DOH

Muscat: MCT -DOH

Shanghai: PVG -DOH

Manila: MNL -DOH

Dallas: DFW -DOH

Toronto: YYZ -DOH

Colombo: CMB -DOH

Cairo: CAI -DOH

Islamabad: ISB -DOH

Mumbai: BOM -DOH

Rome: FCO -DOH

Madrid: MAD -DOH

London: LHR -DOH

Casablanca: CMN -DOH

Paris: CDG -DOH

Flight Schedule • 16 March

Departures From: Doha (DOH)

Perth: DOH -PER

Muscat: DOH -MCT

Seoul: DOH -ICN

Bangkok: DOH -BKK

Beijing: DOH -PKX

Dhaka: DOH -DAC

Kochi: DOH -COK

Jakarta: DOH -CGK

Mumbai: DOH -BOM

Cairo: DOH -CAI

Miami: DOH -MIA

Amsterdam: DOH -AMS

London: DOH -LHR

Colombo: DOH -CMB

Frankfurt: DOH -FRA

Departures To: Doha (DOH)

Istanbul: IST -DOH

Dhaka: DAC -DOH

Kuala Lumpur: KUL -DOH

Bangkok: BKK -DOH

Delhi: DEL -DOH

Algiers: ALG -DOH

New York: JFK -DOH

Jeddah: JED -DOH

São Paulo: GRU -DOH

Hong Kong: HKG -DOH

Amsterdam: AMS -DOH

London: LHR -DOH

Frankfurt: FRA -DOH

Flight Schedule • 17 March

Departures To: Doha (DOH)

Perth: PER -DOH

Muscat: MCT -DOH

Seoul: ICN -DOH

Bangkok: BKK -DOH

Beijing: PKX -DOH

Dhaka: DAC -DOH

Kochi: COK -DOH

Jakarta: CGK -DOH

Mumbai: BOM -DOH

Cairo: CAI -DOH

Miami: MIA -DOH

Colombo: CMB -DOH

The national carrier said that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations, adding that Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

It announced that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. It also noted that a further update will be provided on 10 March 2026.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding."

For the latest flight updates and to book, it advised passenger to visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

"Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel," it continued.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

