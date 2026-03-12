PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways announced it intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.
Flight Schedule • 13 March
Departures From: Doha (DOH)
Perth: DOH -PER
Seoul: DOH -ICN
Dhaka: DOH -DAC
Jeddah: DOH -JED
Kuala Lumpur: DOH -KUL
Bangkok: DOH -BKK
Kochi: DOH -COK
Algiers: DOH -ALG
Miami: DOH -MIA
Istanbul: DOH -IST
Cairo: DOH -CAI
Amsterdam: DOH -AMS
London: DOH -LHR
Milan: DOH -MXP
Paris: DOH -CDG
Departures To: Doha (DOH)
Amsterdam: AMS -DOH
London: LHR -DOH
Milan: MXP -DOH
Paris: CDG -DOH
Flight Schedule • 14 March
Departures From: Doha (DOH)
Riyadh: DOH -RUH
Muscat: DOH -MCT
Shanghai: DOH -PVG
Manila: DOH -MNL
Johannesburg: DOH -JNB
Dallas: DOH -DFW
Toronto: DOH -YYZ
Colombo: DOH -CMB
Cairo: DOH -CAI
Islamabad: DOH -ISB
Mumbai: DOH -BOM
London: DOH -LHR
Rome: DOH -FCO
Madrid: DOH -MAD
Frankfurt: DOH -FRA
Departures To: Doha (DOH)
Perth: PER -DOH
Seoul: ICN -DOH
Dhaka: DAC -DOH
Jeddah: JED -DOH
Kuala Lumpur: KUL -DOH
Bangkok: BKK -DOH
Kochi: COK -DOH
Algiers: ALG -DOH
Miami: MIA -DOH
Istanbul: IST -DOH
Cairo: CAI -DOH
Johannesburg: JNB -DOH
London: LHR -DOH
Madrid: MAD -DOH
Frankfurt: FRA -DOH
Flight Schedule • 15 March
Departures From: Doha (DOH)
Istanbul: DOH -IST
Dhaka: DOH -DAC
Kuala Lumpur: DOH -KUL
Bangkok: DOH -BKK
Delhi: DOH -DEL
Algiers: DOH -ALG
Melbourne: DOH -MEL
New York: DOH -JFK
Jeddah: DOH -JED
Sao Paulo: DOH -GRU
Madrid: DOH -MAD
Hong Kong: DOH -HKG
London: DOH -LHR
Casablanca: DOH -CMN
Paris: DOH -CDG
Departures To: Doha (DOH)
Riyadh: RUH -DOH
Muscat: MCT -DOH
Shanghai: PVG -DOH
Manila: MNL -DOH
Dallas: DFW -DOH
Toronto: YYZ -DOH
Colombo: CMB -DOH
Cairo: CAI -DOH
Islamabad: ISB -DOH
Mumbai: BOM -DOH
Rome: FCO -DOH
Madrid: MAD -DOH
London: LHR -DOH
Casablanca: CMN -DOH
Paris: CDG -DOH
Flight Schedule • 16 March
Departures From: Doha (DOH)
Perth: DOH -PER
Muscat: DOH -MCT
Seoul: DOH -ICN
Bangkok: DOH -BKK
Beijing: DOH -PKX
Dhaka: DOH -DAC
Kochi: DOH -COK
Jakarta: DOH -CGK
Mumbai: DOH -BOM
Cairo: DOH -CAI
Miami: DOH -MIA
Amsterdam: DOH -AMS
London: DOH -LHR
Colombo: DOH -CMB
Frankfurt: DOH -FRA
Departures To: Doha (DOH)
Istanbul: IST -DOH
Dhaka: DAC -DOH
Kuala Lumpur: KUL -DOH
Bangkok: BKK -DOH
Delhi: DEL -DOH
Algiers: ALG -DOH
New York: JFK -DOH
Jeddah: JED -DOH
São Paulo: GRU -DOH
Hong Kong: HKG -DOH
Amsterdam: AMS -DOH
London: LHR -DOH
Frankfurt: FRA -DOH
Flight Schedule • 17 March
Departures To: Doha (DOH)
Perth: PER -DOH
Muscat: MCT -DOH
Seoul: ICN -DOH
Bangkok: BKK -DOH
Beijing: PKX -DOH
Dhaka: DAC -DOH
Kochi: COK -DOH
Jakarta: CGK -DOH
Mumbai: BOM -DOH
Cairo: CAI -DOH
Miami: MIA -DOH
Colombo: CMB -DOH
The national carrier said that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations, adding that Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
It announced that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. It also noted that a further update will be provided on 10 March 2026.
"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding."
For the latest flight updates and to book, it advised passenger to visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.
"Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel," it continued.
