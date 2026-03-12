The escalating conflict in the Middle East is costing the region’s Travel & Tourism sector about $600 million a day in lost international visitor spending, as disruptions to air travel, declining traveller confidence and weakened regional connectivity begin to hit demand, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The Middle East plays a vital role in global travel with the region accounting for 5% of global international arrivals and 14% of global international transit traffic. Any disruption affects demand worldwide, which impacts airports and flights, hotels, car hire companies and cruise lines, it said.

The major regional aviation hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain, which together normally process around 526,000 passengers per day, have experienced closures and operational disruption as the conflict escalates, significantly affecting regional and global connectivity, WTTC noted.

WTTC’s analysis is based on its 2026 pre-conflict forecast for the Middle East, which projected $207 billion in international visitor spending across the region this year. Any disruption to travel flows therefore quickly translates into substantial economic impact across the tourism ecosystem.

Despite the current challenges, WTTC emphasises that Travel & Tourism is one of the world’s most resilient economic sectors.

WTTC research of previous crises shows that tourism demand following security-related incidents, with the right response, can recover in as little as two months when governments and industry act quickly to restore traveller confidence.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, said: “Travel & Tourism is the most resilient of sectors. The impact of international visitor spending across the Middle East is significant and averages around US$600 million per day, but history shows that the sector can recover quickly, especially when governments support travellers through hotel support or repatriation. Our analysis of previous crises demonstrates that security-related incidents often see the fastest tourism recovery times, in some cases as quickly as two months, when governments and industry work together to restore traveller confidence. WTTC commends governments who have worked tirelessly in recent days to support recovery efforts."

“Clear communication, strong coordination between the public and private sectors, and measures that reinforce safety and stability are critical to rebuilding trust with travellers and supporting the sector’s recovery.”

