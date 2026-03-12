Dana Gas, one of the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas companies, has recommended a dividend payment of 5.5 fils ($1.5) per share for the full year 2025.

The proposed dividend of AED 385m ($105 million) reflects the company’s healthy cash position and improved cash flow visibility following the completion and commissioning of the KM250 gas expansion project in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board’s dividend recommendation reflects Dana Gas’ disciplined execution during a milestone year for the Company and its resilience under the current circumstances. The successful delivery of KM250 has marked a step change in our production capacity and underpins future revenue growth. At the same time, disciplined capital allocation and improved collections have reinforced our balance sheet and we remain focused on continued resilience and sustainable shareholder returns.”

The Board’s recommendation will be subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Assembly Meeting on April 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

