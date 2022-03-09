Social media

Levant

MILITARY

Lebanon’s president honors military women

Lebanon’s president honors military women
Lebanon’s president honors military women
TRADE

Jordan investment minister meets Egyptian, Indian envoys over cooperation

Jordan investment minister meets Egyptian, Indian envoys over cooperation
Jordan investment minister meets Egyptian, Indian envoys over cooperation
CORONAVIRUS

9th epidemiological week witnessed 97 COVID deaths, 39,979 virus cases in Jordan

9th epidemiological week witnessed 97 COVID deaths, 39,979 virus cases in Jordan
9th epidemiological week witnessed 97 COVID deaths, 39,979 virus cases in Jordan
ECONOMY

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security

Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security
Gas queues in Lebanon as fears mount over food security
ENERGY

New electricity tariff to take effect as of April 1 — EMRC

New electricity tariff to take effect as of April 1 — EMRC
New electricity tariff to take effect as of April 1 — EMRC
ENERGY

Price fluctuation poses major challenge for energy sector — Jordan

Price fluctuation poses major challenge for energy sector — Jordan
Price fluctuation poses major challenge for energy sector — Jordan
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Lebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group

Lebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group
Lebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group
TRADE

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bln with new agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bln with new agreement
Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bln with new agreement
ECONOMY

Business conditions in Lebanon still deteriorating, but at a slower rate

Business conditions in Lebanon still deteriorating, but at a slower rate\n
Business conditions in Lebanon still deteriorating, but at a slower rate\n
Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain