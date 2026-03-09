AMMAN — The Ministry of Local Administration on Sunday renewed its call for citizens and business owners to take advantage of a Cabinet decision granting discounts and exemptions on building and land taxes “musaqafat”, fees, compensations, road surplus charges, rents and related returns owed to municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM).

The incentives apply to those who settle their dues before March 31, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the decision, taxpayers who pay all outstanding dues from previous years will receive a 20 per cent discount on building and land taxes and education tax, as well as sewage service fees.

Compliant taxpayers will also benefit from a full waiver of accumulated penalties on these taxes and fees.

Regarding charges related to assessments, returns, compensations and road surplus land, the ministry said that the decision grants a 25 per cent discount for payments made in cash before the end of the month.

The same 25 per cent reduction applies to applicants seeking to purchase road surplus land, with facilities allowing instalment payments within the specified period.

The decision also includes a 25 per cent exemption on rents owed by tenants of properties and buildings owned by municipalities and GAM, provided they settle the amounts due or begin instalment payments before the deadline.

The ministry noted that electronic payment channels are available to facilitate the process for citizens, including through the unified municipal e-services portal, the Sanad App, and the eFAWATEERcom service after obtaining an electronic payment number from the relevant municipality.

Payments can also be made directly at municipal payment offices.

The decision forms part of a series of government measures aimed at easing financial burdens on citizens and economic sectors while encouraging them to settle outstanding obligations, thereby supporting improved public services and strengthening social solidarity.

