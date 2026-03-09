RIYADH — General Authority for Statistics said Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 4.5% in 2025 compared with 2024, driven by growth across all major economic sectors.

According to the authority’s latest report on real GDP for 2025 and the fourth quarter of the year, oil activities recorded growth of 5.7%, while non-oil activities expanded by 4.9%. Government activities also increased by 0.9%.

The report said the Kingdom’s GDP at current prices reached SR4.789 trillion in 2025.

Oil and natural gas activities recorded the highest contribution to the economy at 17.1%, followed by government activities at 14.0%.

Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels accounted for 12.3%, while manufacturing excluding oil refining contributed 11.1%. Construction activities represented 8.0%.

The data also showed that the Saudi economy grew by 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Oil and natural gas activities posted the highest annual growth during the fourth quarter at 12.4%, and grew 4.2% compared with the previous quarter. Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels recorded annual growth of 5.4%.

Oil activities made the largest contribution to real GDP growth in the fourth quarter, adding 2.6 percentage points, while non-oil activities contributed 2.4 percentage points.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil activities contributed 0.9 percentage points to growth in the fourth quarter, while oil activities added 0.5 percentage points.