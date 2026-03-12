Muscat – H E Ghalib bin Said Al Mamari, Undersecretary of MoCIIP for Commerce and Industry held a formal meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Oman. The discussions focused on the enduring economic relations between the two friendly nations and explored various avenues to expand bilateral trade and investment. Both officials expressed a strong commitment to deepening the partnership, noting the significant potential for growth across multiple industrial and commercial sectors.

A primary focus of the meeting was the progress of the Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China. The two sides discussed practical steps to accelerate the completion of this landmark agreement, which is expected to facilitate smoother trade flows and reduce barriers for businesses across the region. By prioritising the finalisation of this deal, Oman and China aim to create a more robust framework for economic integration, ensuring long-term mutual benefits and enhanced market access for both GCC and Chinese enterprises.

