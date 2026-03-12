Al Hamra— Jabal Shams in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, located in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, is witnessing a major phase of development through the implementation of a package of strategic projects valued at more than OMR 31 million. The projects aim to enhance the tourism and economic potential of the mountain, which is the highest peak in Oman and one of its most prominent natural attractions.

Among the key initiatives is the Jabal Shams Waterfront Project, valued at approximately OMR11 million and covering an area of about 145,000 square metres. The project aims to establish an integrated tourism destination featuring a range of recreational and cultural facilities. These include a glass walkway overlooking the mountain canyon, an open-air theatre, and a cultural garden, all designed to enrich the visitor experience and increase the region’s attractiveness.

The waterfront project is expected to generate annual revenues of around OMR 1.26 million, while providing 309 job opportunities and creating 32 investment opportunities in the tourism and services sectors.

The development programme also includes the completion of the 32-kilometre Jabal Shams road at a cost of OMR 20.2 million. The project will enhance connectivity between mountainous areas and tourist sites, facilitating visitor movement. In addition, 172 lighting poles will be installed along a 10-kilometre section of the road to improve traffic safety and service levels.

Sulaiman bin Hamad Al Sunaidi, Director General of the Interior Municipality, stated that the first phase of the projects is currently underway, while the second phase will begin immediately after the completion of the initial stage.

He noted that the initiatives mark a significant step in the development of Jabal Shams and strengthening its position as a distinctive tourist destination in Oman, highlighting the mountain’s unique natural features and panoramic views of the canyon.

Al Sunaidi explained that the projects form part of a broader development vision aimed at upgrading infrastructure and tourism facilities in the region. This is expected to attract more visitors, encourage tourism investments, support the local economy, and create new job opportunities for residents of the governorate.

He added that the Interior Municipality is coordinating with relevant government bodies to ensure the projects are implemented according to the highest standards, balancing tourism development with the preservation of Jabal Shams’ unique natural environment.

The projects are also expected to stimulate tourism and economic activity in Al Hamra and across Al Dakhiliyah Governorate by supporting sectors such as hospitality, tourism services, and traditional crafts, thereby increasing local community participation in development.

These initiatives align with the national strategy of maximizing the value of Oman’s natural and cultural assets and transforming them into sustainable economic resources, supporting the goals of Oman Vision 2040 to diversify income sources and strengthen the role of tourism in the national economy.

