The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) has signed a strategic agreement with Germany-based Vtours, aimed at enhancing the promotion of Ajman in Germany and expanding international partnerships to support sustainable tourism growth, further reinforcing Ajman’s position as a competitive destination in European markets.

The agreement was signed virtually, with Mahmood Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTCM, signing from the Department’s headquarters in Ajman, while Sabine Jordan-Glaab, CEO Vtours, signed from Berlin during her participation in ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from the Department’s office attending the exhibition.

The agreement coincides with the presence of the Department’s representative office at ITB Berlin, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its international presence and building high-impact partnerships with leading global tourism and travel companies, while leveraging major international platforms to create new avenues of cooperation that support Ajman’s tourism sector.

The agreement aims to develop joint marketing programmes to promote Ajman in the German market, enhance the inclusion of the Emirate within Vtours’ travel packages and product offerings, and implement targeted marketing campaigns based on detailed insights into German traveller preferences.

It also includes organising professional workshops and meetings with travel agents and tour operators, in addition to exchanging data and expertise related to travel trends and visitor behaviour, thereby increasing the effectiveness of promotional efforts and strengthening Ajman’s competitiveness in the European market.

Furthermore, the agreement covers the organisation of familiarisation trips for media representatives, content creators, and tourism stakeholders, highlighting Ajman’s cultural, natural, and tourism assets to further position the emirate as a comprehensive destination that blends authenticity with modernity and caters to diverse visitor segments.

Alhashmi stated that the agreement reflects the Department’s strategic direction toward expanding its European market base and strengthening the emirate’s presence in high-value markets.

He noted that Germany represents one of the world’s leading outbound tourism markets, characterised by travellers seeking quality, diversity, and authentic cultural experiences.

He further emphasised that the Department operates under an integrated vision focused on building sustainable institutional partnerships that support balanced tourism growth and enhance the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP, in alignment with broader development objectives, while strengthening Ajman’s position on the regional and international tourism map.

Jordan-Glaab affirmed that the cooperation with ADTCM opens new horizons for expanding tourism offerings tailored to travellers from Germany. She highlighted the emirate’s diverse tourism assets and distinctive experiences that align with the aspirations of travellers seeking destinations that combine relaxation, culture, and leisure activities.

